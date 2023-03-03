Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $368,943.77 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.92.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.