Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells 7,110 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. 3,678,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,781. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

