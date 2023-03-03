Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -407.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.