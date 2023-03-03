Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 363,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.