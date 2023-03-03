Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 363,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

