Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) CEO Sells 11,679 Shares of Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) CEO Howard J. Weisman sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $22,657.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PaxMedica Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PaxMedica stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 207,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Get PaxMedica alerts:

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PaxMedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.