Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 2,116 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $277,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68.

On Friday, December 16th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00.

SITM traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 248,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.54 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SiTime by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

