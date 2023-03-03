Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Sells 4,565 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $57,427.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 203,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $528.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.