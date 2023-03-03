Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells $97,529.49 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.34 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tactile Systems Technology

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.