Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Sells $539,994.60 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vertex Energy

VTNR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

