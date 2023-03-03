Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.1 %

Weatherford International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 888,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 213.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

