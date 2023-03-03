Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

Interlink Electronics stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LINK shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Interlink Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

