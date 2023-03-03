Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,591 shares of company stock worth $9,106,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.