Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.38

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.38 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 216495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.