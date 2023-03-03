Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.32.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
