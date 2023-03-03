Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

