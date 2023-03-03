Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

VCV stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

