Investors Buy Large Volume of Grab Call Options (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 33,079 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 378% compared to the typical volume of 6,924 call options.

Grab Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,591,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

