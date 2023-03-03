Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):

2/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $34.00 to $27.00.

2/3/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

