IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $617.27 million and $14.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000619 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00012156 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000143 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
