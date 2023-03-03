Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Suzanne E. Mcbride Sells 4,669 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $283,174.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,269.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

IRDM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 518,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 742.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $59,062,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.