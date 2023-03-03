Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,740,000 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the January 31st total of 14,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445,100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after buying an additional 37,718,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,721,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,762,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

