Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of JACK opened at $86.43 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

