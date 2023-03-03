James Owens Sells 10,800 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 160,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.94.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

