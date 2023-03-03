James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Down 2.8%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.83. 29,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 167,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

James River Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in James River Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

