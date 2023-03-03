Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance
NYSE JOF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,557. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
Featured Stories
