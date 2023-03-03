Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

NYSE JOF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,557. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

