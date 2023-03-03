Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Declares Dividend of $1.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

LON JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.75) on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of GBX 46.89 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.75). The stock has a market cap of £181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.