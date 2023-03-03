Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Declares Dividend of $1.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.75) on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of GBX 46.89 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.75). The stock has a market cap of £181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42.
