JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.60) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

EPA:DEC opened at €21.94 ($23.34) on Monday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($39.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.62.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

