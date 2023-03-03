JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.85) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.91) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.50 ($34.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.63.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

