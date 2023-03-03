Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €115.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($122.34) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €128.62 ($136.83). 921,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €133.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a twelve month high of €193.36 ($205.70).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

