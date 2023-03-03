Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

