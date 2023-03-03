Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of DPH opened at GBX 2,772 ($33.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,230.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,861.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,870.67.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
