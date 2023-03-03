Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 2,772 ($33.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,230.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,861.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,870.67.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8,490.57%.

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.