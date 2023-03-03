Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.