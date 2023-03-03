Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sesen Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sesen Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sesen Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sesen Bio

In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sesen Bio news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,506 shares of company stock valued at $111,219 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

