JOE (JOE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.55 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $83.09 million and $4.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.