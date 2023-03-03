John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.52

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $35.62. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 34,430 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

