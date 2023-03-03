John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.52

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $35.62. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 34,430 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
