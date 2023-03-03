John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

HEQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.78. 20,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,144. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

