John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 18,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.