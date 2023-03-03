John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 18,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $18.11.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
