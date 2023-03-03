John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,410. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.