Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.23 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

