Jonathan Lin Sells 243 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96.

EQIX stock traded up $17.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $705.41. The stock had a trading volume of 398,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,740. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $704.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.69.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

