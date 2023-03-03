Jorge Colon Sells 40,870 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jorge Colon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,723,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,263,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.