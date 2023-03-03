JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

1COV opened at €38.90 ($41.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €41.04 and its 200-day moving average is €36.08. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52-week high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

