Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $220.06 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $220.06 million and $8.10 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,035,490,597 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,018,529,934.810255. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01396702 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,467,680.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.