Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 4.3%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 2,492,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,276,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Turney sold 1,566,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £31,332 ($37,808.62). 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.