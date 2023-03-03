Keith D. Taylor Sells 79 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $17.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $705.41. The stock had a trading volume of 398,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,740. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $704.25 and its 200-day moving average is $652.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.32.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

