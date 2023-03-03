Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

ZM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 4,350,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,826. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

