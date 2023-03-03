Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYCH. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Keyarch Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 283,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keyarch Acquisition by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 62,245 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,055,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 37.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 412,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KYCH remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,976. Keyarch Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

