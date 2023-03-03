Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNTK. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

KNTK stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Kinetik by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kinetik by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

