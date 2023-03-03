Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Kion Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.89. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

