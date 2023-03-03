KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Insider Sells $2,217,600.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 1,784,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,811. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

