KlayUniverse (KUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,952.10

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.61 million and $2,952.10 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000221 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

